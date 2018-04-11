Qualify Your Potentials

According to the sales funnel model, we are going to have a large number of people who are aware of our company, a smaller amount that become potential clients, and an even smaller amount that translate into sales. Each lead can require a substantial amount of time to educate and inform about our services before we actually seal the deal, and how much time you have to spend to convince a potential client that you’re the right company for them can vary wildly. While a few golden leads come in that are ready to sign a contract the second you pick up a phone, many more start their inquiries with “How much do you charge?”

For beginning DJ companies, you may have plenty of time to devote to answering the price question and having long, detailed conversations about the benefits of professional entertainment. As your business grows and leads start flowing in greater numbers, it can become increasingly difficult to schedule dozens of phone calls with people who may not be your clients to begin with. Eventually, you have to employ some method of pre-screening your leads to determine which are worth an in-depth sales process and which are better passed on.

However, not every inquiry that starts with “What is your pricing?” is completely hopeless! Many ask that question simply because they don’t know what else to ask. While the possible methods of replying to a price inquiry are many, the least you should do with every lead is to try to dig a little deeper. Reply to their first email or text with a question or two, such as where the event will be held or how many people are attending. I always try to set up a phone call with the line “I would love to chat with you on the phone to learn more about what you’re planning. When is the best time for us to talk?” If they respond enthusiastically with more details or agree to a call, you could have a qualified lead on your hands. However, if their next reply is short, uninterested, and again contains the question “What is your price?” you can start to get an idea of what is important to them.

How you proceed with someone who is set on price is something you’ll have to determine for yourself. If I believe there is a chance they may still book, I will send them my price sheet along with a detailed email about my company’s services and leave it at that. If it’s not looking like they are an ideal client, I may just send the price sheet and tell them to contact me by phone if they are interested in booking. While I am never rude or discourteous, I have learned to prioritize my time for those clients who see the value in what I offer and are able to look beyond the price question. Our time is precious, and the more time we spend with those who are truly interested in what we offer the greater returns we will see.

