Purpose Part 2

Last week I asked you about what’s your purpose? Why do you get up in the morning? What motivates you throughout the day? I challenged you to write a purpose statement. I know this kind of heavy stuff but this is as real as real gets in life.

I have a friend of mine who is going through some heavy HEAVY stuff. He has had to have mental fortitude that I don’t know if I possess to deal with everything that is going on in your life. When you are faced with death yourself, what do you do? How do you react? To me, it goes back to your purpose. Are you living that out? If you’re not, you’re not utilizing every single breath you have. Life is WAY too short to look back on things with regret. You must know your purpose, and live it fully EVERY DAY.

Your business purpose may be different from your purpose as a human being, but I often find in talking with leaders and speakers that they are congruent. My business purpose coincides fairly well with my personal purpose. When you walk out of my office, you’ll see a sign. The sign reads “All Because Two People Fell In Love…” That’s our purpose statement as a business. As wedding entertainment providers, we realize that we GET to do what we love all because two people fell in love.

What are you doing to ensure that when you leave this earth whenever that is that you are leaving something behind? That you didn’t just exist. That you’ve fulfilled your purpose as by definition the reason something exists? I’d love to hear what your purpose statement is and how you’re fulfilling it everyday. Feel free to email mitch@tayloredsales.com and put the word “purpose” in the subject line. Thanks for reading.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

