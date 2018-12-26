Promo Only Welcomes Jim Weisz to its Sales & Marketing Team

Orlando, December 13, 2018: Promo Only Inc., the industry’s largest licensed provider of promotional music and music video, today announced the addition of PrimeCuts regional manager, Jim Weisz, to its team of sales & marketing professionals.

“We’re very excited to have someone with Jim’s talent and experience joining us,” says president and co-founder, Jim Robinson. “His shared passion for music and knowledge of what drives today’s mobile DJ market make him the perfect addition to our staff.”

Jim will be assisting his many PrimeCuts customers to transition easily and affordably to Promo Only Online (POOL), as well as helping develop a POOL product line that mirrors well known Prime Cuts selections such as PrimeCuts Weekly, PrimeCuts Monthly, and more.

“Obviously the history and reputation Promo Only has is a big draw, for me and for any DJ looking for quality music.” says Weisz. “My goal is to apply the ideas that helped define PrimeCuts to an already great Promo Only product line and to develop, in the very near future, a new and exciting product line that combines the best of both worlds.”

Requests for additional information and other inquiries may be directed to promo@promoonly.com.

About Jim Weisz

As one of the original members of the PrimeCuts DJ division, Jim was instrumental in the development of a product line that took parent company TM Studios from a few hundred DJ subscribers to the thousands of DJs who call themselves Prime Cuts subscribers today. Jim’s highly successful Dallas-based wedding service, Discovery DJ and bachelor degree in broadcast communications make him uniquely qualified to address the needs of event professionals and radio stations alike.

About Promo Only

Headquartered in Orlando FL, Promo Only’s pioneering passion for promotion has earned it the distinction of having been voted IDMA Best Promo Subscription Service/Music Pool 2006 to current. Delivering content via CD, DVD and direct digital download, Promo Only offers the widest selection of Clean Edits, Intro Edits, limited-release dance mixes, HD Video, and HD Video Classics in the industry at prices that have remained unchanged throughout its 26-year history.

