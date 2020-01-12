Professional vs Amateur DJs – What’s the Difference?

When it comes to DJs, there are a variety of DJs in the DJ business. There are club DJs, mobile DJs, radio DJs, and everything in between. Many people mistakenly think that all DJs are the same. We know that this is certainly not true. However, for brides, grooms, and any client who is considering hiring you, you need to be able to easily explain why this is not true for you!

Think about it. DJs post the same photos of their guests dancing, the same photos of their setups (and most people have similar looking equipment), and even write nearly the same thing on their websites, social media, and marketing materials. How can any bride, groom, or client who is not in the business possibly tell what the difference is when everything is so similar? It’s not easy.

What Makes You a Better Pro DJ?

We have to admit that we do very similar things. Are you the only DJ that offers uplighting or a monogram? Are you the only DJ that includes a ceremony system with a lapel mic, a “state of the art” sound system? I’m going to take a guess that you are not the only DJ who says these things. The point is that you need to differentiate yourself to stand out against the competition. What makes you better than your competition? Can you remove your logos and name from your website, and add your competitors’ name(s) or logos, and it has the same information as their site? If the answer is yes, you definitely need to change your info!

Ask yourself what makes you the better choice? If you honestly don’t know, it’s time to take a hard look at your business and find out. Your competitors likely already know their answer, do you? I’ve created a handy infographic (in the photo above) that has 5 key points about the differences between pros and amateurs. If you want to see the entire infographic and read more about how I explain each of the 5 points, visit my article The Difference Between Professional & Amateur DJs. Feel free to share the infographic and info. Please just credit Austin’s Best DJs website as the source. 🙂 Looking at this article should be a great starting point for you to figure out what truly makes you different and the best choice!

