Products Vs Solutions Focus Part 1

A few years ago, I was on a Windstar cruise and it absolutely was one of the best vacation experiences of my life. My wife and I went on a yacht that was literally 1/10th the size of the Carnival Cruise Lines ship that I used to work for as an onboard DJ. Now Carnival has a few different experiences that they offer now compared to back then, but it’s still a big cattle herd as you move for embarkation or debarkation, you know everyone lining up different places. They’ve got a VIP experience now to get on board if you reach platinum status with them. However beyond that, that’s kind of it.

Windstar was the day to Carnival’s night, their level of customer service is so unique and so different. Let’s take for example boarding the ship after being on an island all day. Carnival has some water in a container like what you would see on the outside of a sporting event, brown plastic color and one spigot. Not Windstar. Windstar has their water with fresh cut lemons in a clear container AND they also have cool towels they hand you to refresh your face after being out in the hot island sun. Windstar provides a higher end experience, yet with also a higher price tag. We continue next week with comparisons on how you can apply this philosophy to your business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

