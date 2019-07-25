Productivity Formula Part 2

Another BIG win for me at Mobile Beat over the years was picking up Marcello Pedalino’s book “Celebrate Life”. Marcello has made an amazing career for himself, but it has not been without trials and tribulations. In Marcello’s book he gives you the knowledge of HOW to live it up, the secret formula to discover fulfillment (hint: it’s more than likely NOT what you think) and how to experience the joy you deserve. I have found this book to be inspirational to me and it has motivated me to take more control from a daily view rather than a monthly or yearly goal setting.



I am a BIG believer in taking action steps towards a goal and therefore one of my goals after MBLV from this year is to increase productivity and have that measured. How will i achieve this? I have created a plan, one that will allow me to focus efforts on all six facets of my business each day and one that gives me opportunities to work on short and long term goals, working ON my business vs IN my business. Small change but a BIG difference.



It is my sincere hope that this article does two things.



1. Inspires you to seek coaching in the areas you need improvement in.



2. Take ACTION to create your plan to achieve the desired results you want and as Marcello says “experience the joy you deserve”.



Here’s to your success!

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

