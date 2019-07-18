Productivity Formula and Goal Planning Part 1

The Productivity Formula and Goal Planning



I have found that most people I chat with in our industry fail to plan, and therefore they, without realizing it or not, have planned to fail. It’s sad, but it’s the cold, stark truth. Jim Cerone, in his seminar at Mobile Beat 20 “Behind The Scenes with The Perfect Host”, made reference to this with a post from a DJ lamenting on Facebook that he couldn’t make Mobile Beat this year. Supposedly this individual had tried everything in his power to make it but finances just didn’t work. Want Jim’s solution for how to guarantee you can afford training? Go buy the Digital Plus subscription to Mobile Beat and thank me later. 🙂



To back this fact up, Profit First Advisor Jason Spencer stated that 4 out of 5 business owners are operating with one checkbook and are also living from check to check incoming into their business. Is that you? How could you be helped? Luckily i had met and heard of Jason Spencer as a Profit First Advisor before the conference and happily hired him to assist me in this area of my business. Since taking that above action, i have seen my profit increased, expenses more controlled and am bettering my financial situation in my business. I’ll be back next week with the continuation of this article and more tips for productivity and goal planning.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

