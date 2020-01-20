Prime Announcements by Denon DJ at NAMM!

Next generation DJ solutions: The pro-mobile focused PRIME 2 and the rechargeable battery-powered PRIME GO, fully-featured 2-deck smart DJ consoles for ultimate creative DJ performance at any event

Fort Lauderdale FL, USA (Jan 13, 2020)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced the introduction of their new PRIME 2 and PRIME GO smart DJ consoles. They share the ultimate touchscreen interface experience, standalone Wi-Fi music streaming and are powered by the lightning-fast ENGINE OS platform. PRIME GO adds a rechargeable lithium-ion battery to provide extreme portability. Together, they represent the pinnacle of fully-featured, no-compromise pro-level gear for mobile and club DJs.

Along with their 7” HD touchscreen UI experience, PRIME 2 and PRIME GO bring feature-rich, premium-level control and creative workflow for DJs. These include a class-leading timestretch and key-shift algorithm, the ability to play uncompressed music file formats plus on-board music

management, track preview, internal file analysis and ‘direct to media source’ set recording too.

PRIME GO—Ultimate Portability

Prep your set on the move, throw PRIME GO in your backpack, then rock any gig with a fully-featured, pro-grade DJ performance workflow. Keep the music flowing at any event imaginable, powered by an internal rechargeable lithium-ion battery. PRIME GO is the best, no-compromise unit for any event.

PRIME 2—True Mobile Powerhouse

Delivering multicore-powered standalone performance, portability and expressive playback features, PRIME 2 is the epitome of future-facing DJ tech to accommodate any mobile or club-based gig. Able to access and play back digital files from multiple media sources, including a built-in internal HDD bay, PRIME 2’s compact footprint ensures that pro/mobile DJs can carry their musical world everywhere.

Innovation Reinvented

• Stream Music Standalone – Both PRIME 2 and GO have built-in Wi-Fi and wired internet connectivity, enabling DJs to play music from partnered music streaming services, Beatport*, Beatsource*, SoundCloud* and TIDAL (customers receive a FREE 3-month trial subscription to TIDAL)

• Touch and Feel Music – Both PRIME 2 and PRIME GO empower DJs with the world’s most innovative user interface with 7” color HD touchscreens handling music library navigation, easy-search, crate management and track load – all with the touch/swipe of a finger.

• Ever-Evolving software – ENGINE OS is the performance power inside PRIME 2 and PRIME GO. With a proven track record of continuous feature upgrades, ENGINE OS is unmatched in the DJ industry. Denon DJ, the company that listens!

• Lights, Video, Action! – Expanding further on their no-compromise feature set, the PRIME 2 and GO have StagelinQ connectivity to command impactful AV elements via SoundSwitch lighting and Resolume video control.

Creatively advanced and technologically fast and nimble – for those that live, breath and know ‘DJ,’ PRIME 2 and PRIME GO is their gear!

PRIME GO Features

• Fully-featured, backpackable 2-deck smart DJ console

• 7-inch HD touchscreen with gestures

• Rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 4 hours of unplugged performance

• Built-in Wi-Fi and wired internet connectivity for music streaming

• Dual-bank performance pads for triggering hot-cues, loop and roll

• No-compromise, pro-grade audio and connectivity

• RCA aux input for media players, tablets, phones

• Capacitive-touch jog wheels

• Internally analyze music files & RekordboxTM collections direct from USB

• Standalone Track Preview

• Assignable FX module, 3-Band EQ and Filter/Sweep FX

• (2) dedicated XLR (1⁄4” combo) mic inputs with EQ/Level/talkover

• USB and SD media source inputs

PRIME 2 Features

• Fully-featured, 2-Deck standalone, smart DJ console

• 7-inch HD touchscreen with gestures

• Built-in 2.5″ SATA drive bay to store music onboard

• Built-in Wi-Fi and wired internet connectivity for music streaming

• Capacitive-touch jog wheels with HD central display

• Internally analyze music files & RekordboxTM collections direct from USB

• Standalone Track Preview

• Independent FX units, 3-Band EQ and Filter

• [8] Multi-function performance pads for triggered audio manipulation

• (2) dedicated XLR (1⁄4” combo) mic inputs with EQ/Level and Talkover

• RCA aux input for media players, tablets, phones

U.S. retail for the Denon DJ PRIME 2 will be $1399 and PRIME GO $999 PRIME 2 and PRIME GO will be available Q1 2020

“With the introduction of PRIME 2 and PRIME GO, we’re beyond excited that the Prime Series, powered by ENGINE OS, is now truly open to the widest demographic of pro-mobile DJs” said Denon DJ’s Creative Director, Paul Dakeyne. “Both units are Wi-Fi enabled and more than compact enough

to be carried to any location, but workflow feature-packed to handle any small, medium or large mobile/club gig or event. Together, PRIME 2 and PRIME GO usher in an exciting new era of accessible, no-compromise, tech-powered DJ performance!”

###

About ENGINE DJ

• ENGINE OS is a purpose-built platform to power cutting-edge DJ hardware, expand workflow and performance creativity plus enable flexible collection management directly from the hardware.

• ENGINE PRIME software diversifies collection management and preparation workflows from the comfort of a desktop or laptop computer.

ENGINE, the most technologically advanced, standalone DJ software! Find out more at (www.enginedj.com) The forthcoming version of Engine PRIME software will bring Sync Manager, macOS Catalina support and more. Public beta will be available later this month.

About Denon DJ

With over a quarter-century of creating innovative, ground-breaking technology, Denon DJ (www.denondj.com) is committed to the betterment and growth of the creative DJ’s workflow. A prioritization to engage and interact with the global DJ community, added to world-class customer support, shows Denon DJ further defining the future of professional DJ performance.

*available in a future free software update