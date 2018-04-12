Present in a way that prescribes, not sells (4 of 4)

In this final chapter, we’ll conclude this specialist wedding marketing training by wrapping things up.

Slide X message to convey: Emphatic Testimonial

Your penultimate slide before price revelation should always be an emphatic testimonial capable of moving Mr & Mrs Avatar into a highly emotive state as they reflect on the brilliance you’ve created for others.

Slide Y message to convey: Price revelation

By the time you reveal your above average price, if you’ve resonated, it will not be about the price at all, rather which of the benefit-driven solutions they decide to book. Because what you’ve done with your Meeting That Converts is to fuse them into The Six Influencers HIGHLIGHTING the five buying triggers that discerning wedding clients want. And for clarity the five buying triggers your avatar looks for either consciously or subconsciously are:

A professional expert with a proven ability to deliver. A reliable convenient ‘done for you’ service. Impressive emotional benefits like: bragging rights, prestige and status. Suppliers considered to be the best. Efficiencies, especially when problem-solving.

When you articulate the value of your signature wedding experience against the backdrop of these five buying triggers, this is when your avatar will book you over and over again, at the price you want.

To come full circle, at the beginning of this training I promised you a free download containing a Wedding Meeting That Converts template; you can get yours now on this link.

In closing, The Six Influencers (when fused into your Meeting That Converts Strategy) are powerfully persuasive, but only if they congruently and passionately ooze out of your wedding experience. The Six Influencer MUST be a truthful part of you for them to work because on the flip side, just bolting them on top of what you do at a superficial level will do nothing to increase bookings at higher prices will not yield results at all.

AND FINALLY!

I promised you a FREE Meeting That Converts template to bring this new training together. The template will give you a visual of what you could include. It goes without saying that you ought to customise it to suit your own wedding DJ business so make yours unique and powerfully persuasive.

Where images are required, reach out to a fantastic photographer who you’ve worked with before. It’s even more powerful if you are able to point out couples you’ve actually served in the past who feature in your slide deck. Give credit to your photographer in print or alternatively, you could ask Mr & Mrs Prospect if they still need a photographer and recommend the one who kindly gave you their images. You could ask your photographer to reciprocate at his or her meetings so in this small way you can help grow each other’s wedding businesses. Can you see how reciprocity works in so many different ways?

