Present in a way that prescribes, not sells (3 of 4)

Quick recap

Previously in this mini-series, we’ve seen how weaving The Six Influencers into our meeting strategy can persuade couples the lean into you. In this chapter, we’ll continue to create our presentation deck. Remember, next week I’m going to share a link to a free download where you can get your free ‘Meeting That Converts’ presentation deck template.

Slide 5 message to convey: Reciprocity

Reciprocity is powerfully effective in building future goodwill. Give an unexpected gift that is of low monetary cost to you, but of high perceived value to your couple, something that positions you as a friendly, likeable expert, that your couple would find useful and helpful; like a timeline for example.

The more detailed your timeline, the more valuable your couple will find it. Just imagine how thrilled prospects will be if you remove the stress of the unknown by helping them visualise and pre-live the excitement of their day?

By unexpectedly walking Mr and Mrs Prospect through their wedding, you’ll generate paid forward thanks, and guess who they’ll view as their knowledgeable and trusted expert?

Take a moment to think of other free yet valuable advice you could give away to make prospects feel more confident and excited about hiring you for their wedding.

The slide should reflect the following influencers:

Trigger The Law of Reciprocity

Show passion for what you do

Position you as the expert in the one thing

Slide 6+ message to convey: Articulate value and convey the worth of your signature wedding experience

Have you noticed you have not yet explained what you do? This is deliberate, instead, we’ve used The Six Influencers to articulate value and convey worth by :

Positioning you as a key person of influence. Building reciprocity. Demonstrating a love & passion for your industry. Positioning you as the expert in the one thing Amplifying social proof Hinting at scarcity.

This allows us to move Mr & Mrs avatar from a point where they were not sure about you, after all that’s why they are interviewing you at your client meeting – walking them over your ‘Platform of Confidence’ – landing them on the other side where they potentially think you could be The One they have been looking for. In fact, at this point, some prospects may have already decided that you will be perfect, despite not knowing all you can do.

Having built the Platform of Confidence now is the time to reveal your signature wedding experience, BUT the golden rule is to link at least one of The Six Influencers to EVERY SLIDE to maximise the impact of your presentation. (For a reminder of The Six Influencers see my previous post). Slides unlinked to an influencer are nothing more than fluff and waffle. If you fail to influence and persuade at every junction, Mr & Mrs Prospect may mentally check out, and if you cannot get them back onboard, they will book someone else.

Next week we’ll conclude this mini-series. I’ll see you then.

All my best

– Terry

Terry Lewis ( 42 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.