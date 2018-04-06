Present in a way that prescribes, not sells (3 of 4)

Quick recap
Previously in this mini-series, we’ve seen how weaving The Six Influencers into our meeting strategy can persuade couples the lean into you. In this chapter, we’ll continue to create our presentation deck. Remember, next week I’m going to share a link to a free download where you can get your free ‘Meeting That Converts’ presentation deck template.
Slide 5 message to convey: Reciprocity
Reciprocity is powerfully effective in building future goodwill. Give an unexpected gift that is of low monetary cost to you, but of high perceived value to your couple, something that positions you as a friendly, likeable expert, that your couple would find useful and helpful; like a timeline for example.
The more detailed your timeline, the more valuable your couple will find it. Just imagine how thrilled prospects will be if you remove the stress of the unknown by helping them visualise and pre-live the excitement of their day?
By unexpectedly walking Mr and Mrs Prospect through their wedding, you’ll generate paid forward thanks, and guess who they’ll view as their knowledgeable and trusted expert?
Take a moment to think of other free yet valuable advice you could give away to make prospects feel more confident and excited about hiring you for their wedding.
The slide should reflect the following influencers:
- Trigger The Law of Reciprocity
- Show passion for what you do
- Position you as the expert in the one thing
Slide 6+ message to convey: Articulate value and convey the worth of your signature wedding experience
Have you noticed you have not yet explained what you do? This is deliberate, instead, we’ve used The Six Influencers to articulate value and convey worth by :
- Positioning you as a key person of influence.
- Building reciprocity.
- Demonstrating a love & passion for your industry.
- Positioning you as the expert in the one thing
- Amplifying social proof
- Hinting at scarcity.
This allows us to move Mr & Mrs avatar from a point where they were not sure about you, after all that’s why they are interviewing you at your client meeting – walking them over your ‘Platform of Confidence’ – landing them on the other side where they potentially think you could be The One they have been looking for. In fact, at this point, some prospects may have already decided that you will be perfect, despite not knowing all you can do.
Having built the Platform of Confidence now is the time to reveal your signature wedding experience, BUT the golden rule is to link at least one of The Six Influencers to EVERY SLIDE to maximise the impact of your presentation. (For a reminder of The Six Influencers see my previous post). Slides unlinked to an influencer are nothing more than fluff and waffle. If you fail to influence and persuade at every junction, Mr & Mrs Prospect may mentally check out, and if you cannot get them back onboard, they will book someone else.
Next week we’ll conclude this mini-series. I’ll see you then.
All my best
– Terry
