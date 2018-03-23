Present in a way that prescribes, not sells (1 of 4)

In our last mini-mastermind we learnt the importance of always giving value before price, and in the session before that, we discovered powerful influencers that motivate better-paying wedding clients to book. If you’ve missed either or both, please jump back to study them before reading on because what I’ve been teaching to date is akin to building blocks and a solid comprehension of those previous lessons are required for this section to make solid sense. So assuming you’re entirely up to date let’s start with a quick overview.

Overview

Your meeting presentation must be carefully choreographed like four scenes from a play with nothing left to chance. But even though your meetings are going to be tightly knit together, they will allow for the fluidity and spontaneous comments back and forth from Mr & Mrs Prospect.

In this mini-series, I’ll deliver what I believe you should articulate and convey at your meetings. And at the very end of this mini-series (part f4/4), I’ll give you an opportunity to download a free ‘Meeting That Converts’ template, that you can use to create your presentation deck.

Bringing this overview to a close, even if you don’t use a presentation deck at you client meetings, opting instead for a telephone or video conversation or your sales process is via email, I want to encourage you to try it. Or at a minimum to weave the essence of the content into what you are already doing, because it has the power to super-charge your conversion rates.

Slide 1 message to convey: Let them know you are something special



Prospects won’t buy into you if they are unimpressed with your first impression, so start to bridge the gap gently by personalising your presentation with their names, wedding date and venue. Hint at the emotional benefits you offer like bragging rights, prestige or status if you have any. You aim is to get Mr & Mrs Prospect sitting up and paying attention.

Being able to differentiate what you do from your competitors is essential because couples will always pay more for differences than they will for similarities. Brides and grooms will also pay more for who you are, rather than what you do, so make it your business to create a name for yourself. Amplify this on slide 1. You want to give them a strong reason to check-in to the belief that you could be The One.

The slide should reflect the following influencers:

Self-belief.

A love for what you do.

Position you as the expert in The One Thing.

Amplify the social proof surrounding your business.

Highlight scarcity.

Remember, I’ll be giving away a free download at the end of this mini-session containing your ‘Meeting That Converts’ template to give you a visual and to help you get you started.

Next week we’ll continue to build out your slide presentation deck. I’ll see you then.

All my best

– Terry

Terry Lewis ( 42 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.