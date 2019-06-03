Prepping a Set for the Ultimate Fête

Me on the center of a stage in front of 500 people for two hours! An opening act! People were buying tickets to see me perform! One thing I knew before I DJ’d in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for New Year’s Eve, was that I needed to prepare a set. Transitions needed to be rehearsed. Cue points needed to be tested. A highenergy opener and meaningful closer needed to be mapped out.

I’ve always been of the camp that a set should never be 100% concrete before getting a chance to read the crowd, but I also knew I needed to be ready to go before I got on the airplane. What to do? Because I had a wedding on December 28th, I did not have much time to get to Cabo early and scope things out. I would be playing at a joint New Year’s Eve party for three adjacent resorts all owned by Grand Solmar. So I did as much as I could from home, thinking back on my last time in a resort in Cabo 2 years previously.

Staci Nichols ( 26 Posts DJ Staci, the Track Star, has been a full-time mobile DJ for 10 years. She has performed internationally, on the Vegas Strip, at festivals, celebrity weddings, and for companies like Lamborghini and Reebok. Staci has spoken at major industry conferences and been featured on DJ News TV, ADJA, BookMoreBrides.com webinars, the Wedding MBA podcast, and a BPM Supreme Female DJ Forum. Staci is represented by both Scratch Events and Purim Agency.