Preparing For Your Last Gig Ever: Richard Mills Go Fund Me Page

Have you thought about when your last DJ gig would be? Have you envisioned walking off the stage and packing up for the last time? Do you have your DJ career and retirement mapped out? What if “life” just came in and trashed all those plans and dreams? Have you and your family prepared for something like that? That dreadful scenario is happening right now for one of our DJ brothers.

In 2017 Richard Mills (who hails from the kiwi nation of New Zealand) was dealing with life, marriage, kids, bills and a busy DJ schedule when he was diagnosed with brain cancer. He pressed on and with the support of his family and treatment seemed to be winning. Richard continued with his DJ career and in June of 2019 came to the USA to present a seminar at the ARMS DJ Conference in Tennessee.

Richard was scheduled to do some traveling around the USA but suffered a health set back. Upon returning to New Zealand he was told the cancer had returned in force. Richard was diagnosed with stage four inoperable brain cancer and given months to live. Please imagine having to break news like that to your wife, your kids and the rest of your family. How would you handle that? What would be going through your mind?

Each time I attend a national conference I am always amazed and humbled at the level of camaraderie, love and friendship DJ’s have for each other. I truly believe it is one of the main things that sets us apart from other industries. During Richard’s seminar at ARMS DJ he put forth one of the simplest yet most profound pieces of DJ advice ever uttered: Don’t Be A Dick (#DBAD).

Through the miracle of Face Time I was able to speak with Richard recently for over two hours for an upcoming article in Mobile Beat Magazine that you don’t want to miss. On behalf of Richard and his family I’m asking our world wide DJ community of brothers and sisters to follow his motto by donating to his GO Fund Me page.

Link: https://www.gofundme.com/q45cw-richard-mills?fbclid=IwAR23GxaEX3Gaj3YGZvwqtsVWAmj8WkUw3JJffa_G9sJzsLnDtCLF9R3Dpno

In addition to the Go Fund Me page limited edition T-Shirts have been created. The front features the phrase:

Smile As Loudly As You Can.

The Back sports the hashtag: #DBAD (Don’t Be A Dick)

100% of the proceeds go to Richard’s family. You can order them here:

https://www.engagedentertainment.com/richardmills?fbclid=IwAR3rLhdmmuv9wzSW_P2rxIGuJHuM7TauvoqaxFUQkDyFhC9Cith2VrsnUZU

Thank you and God Bless.

Michael Cordeiro ( 95 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com