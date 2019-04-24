Powerful Pin-spotting, No Cables Needed!

Expanding ADJ’s Saber Spot range of compact LED-powered pin spot fixtures, the new Saber Spot Go gives users the freedom to position the unit anywhere a beam of colored light is required thanks to its internal rechargeable battery and wireless DMX receiver. Ideal for event companies, retail display designers and mobile entertainers, the potent unit generates a tight beam of richly-saturated colored light that is perfect for spotlighting tables, highlighting venue features, illuminating shop windows and countless other applications.

The Saber Spot Go harnesses the power of a single 15W 4-in-1 quad color RGBW LED mounted behind an ACL (Advanced Collimator optic Lens). This allows it to generate a razor sharp output of vibrant colored light with a tight beam angle of just 4-degrees. However, for added flexibility, the unit is also supplied with a lens kit featuring two frost filters that can be used to alter the beam angle to 10-degrees or 45-degrees if required.

A variable hanging bracket allows the fixture to be securely locked in place at any desired angle. This can be bolted to a T-bar stand or attached to a standard clamp for truss mounting, but it is also fitted with three powerful magnets which can be used to quickly and easily attach the unit directly to a metal surface, for example a ceiling I-beam. In addition, the unit is also supplied with two Velcro straps which can be used for added safety when the unit is mounted using its magnetic connection.

The fixture features a powerful internal rechargeable Lithium Ion battery, which is charged using a low voltage power adapter (supplied). The battery can be charged to full capacity in just four hours and the unit offers four operational modes – 2, 4, 6, 8 hours – which allow either brightness or battery life to be maximized.

The unit is also equipped with a built-in ADJ WiFLY EXR wireless receiver, which allows a compatible DMX controller or wireless bridge to operate it from a distance of up to 2500ft. / 700m. A choice of 12 different channel modes, utilizing between 3 and 12 control channels, allow a great deal of flexibility when it comes to the compromise between the number of channels used and the level of control provided.

For applications where DMX control is not required, the fixture is pre-programmed with 64 internal color macros, while full RGBW color mixing is also available directly from the compact backlit LCD display screen located on the fixture’s back panel. In addition, it is also compatible with ADJ’s UC IR remote control and the Airstream IR app control system (transmitter not included).

Multiple Saber Spot Go units can also be connected wirelessly in a Master/Slave configuration. Once set as a ‘Slave’ a fixture will automatically mimic the color and dimmer settings of the ‘Master’ unit, either for static color washing or dynamic color changing effects generated by the unit’s 13 pre-programmed chase patterns.

The fixture offers a choice of five different preset dimming curves – standard, stage, TV, architectural and theatre – as well 16-bit fine dimming. This allows for precise control over the dimmer setting as well as extremely smooth dimming between 0 and 100% brightness.

“A natural expansion of our popular Saber Spot Series, the new Saber Spot Go will allow lighting designers and event professionals to unleash their creative potential unrestricted by the availability of electrical outlets,” comments ADJ USA’s National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales. “Thanks to its magnetic mounting system and variable-angle bracket, the fixture can easily be installed wherever a beam of colored light is required, while the included lens kit can be used to soften the razor sharp beam to a wider angle for complete flexibility.”

An extremely compact fixture, the Saber Spot Go measures just 5.5” x 6.75” x 8.5” / 140 x 170 x 215mm (L x W x H) and weighs a mere 3 lbs. / 1.4 kg. Despite this small size and low weight, the unit is extremely robust with an all-metal construction designed for professional touring and event production applications.

In addition to the new Saber Spot Go, the Saber Spot Series also features three standard models with regular power and DMX cable connections in place of the rechargeable battery and WiFLY connectivity. These are the Saber Spot RGBW – which features the same quad color light source as the Go model, the Saber Spot WW – which features a warm white LED light source, and the Saber Spot DTW – which offers a unique dim-to-warm LED that mimics traditional incandescent light sources by reducing its color temperature as its dimmer setting is lowered.

The new Saber Spot Go is available now from ADJ subsidiaries, distributors and dealers worldwide.

