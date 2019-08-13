Pioneer DJ’s DDJ-1000SRT: Designed for Serato DJ Pro

(TORRANCE, CA) August 8th, 2019: If you’ve been eagerly anticipating a Serato-compatible version of our pro-grade DDJ-1000 controller, good news: The wait is over.

The 4-channel DDJ-1000SRT inherits the layout of the DDJ-1000, which feels familiar to a CDJ+DJM club-standard set-up. All the same professional features are there too, including low-latency, full-size jog wheels from the CDJ-2000NXS2 and the slick MAGVEL FADER for tight scratching.

Concentrate on the crowd, not your laptop, thanks to color On Jog Display, which gives you important track information in the center of each jog wheel. Build excitement on the dancefloor and create massive transitions with 4 Sound Color FX and 14 Beat FX. And with 16 Multicolored Performance Pads (8 per deck) at your fingertips, you can trigger various features including Hot Cues, Slicer, and Pitch Play to put your own spin on each track and keep your audience engaged.

If you want to use Serato DJ Pro to play at events and parties and you need a controller that’s portable but packed with features, you’ve found your perfect match in the DDJ-1000SRT. Its multiple inputs and outputs enable you to connect external equipment and assemble different setups, so you’ll be prepared for anything.

The DDJ-1000SRT will be available early August at an MAP of $1,299. Simply plug it into a laptop running Serato DJ Pro to unlock the software – you don’t need a license key or subscription – and use the included Pitch ‘n Time DJ Expansion Pack to enable advanced key-related features. The controller is Serato DVS-ready (Expansion Pack available separately).

Pioneer DJ is putting a free Serato DJ Suite voucher worth $299 in the boxes of the first 5,000 DDJ-1000SRT controllers that we ship worldwide. This all-in-one suite includes a Serato DJ Pro license and unlocks all the Serato Expansion Packs, including Serato Play, Serato DVS, Serato Video, Serato Flip, and Serato Pitch ‘n Time DJ.

KEY FEATURES OF THE DDJ-1000SRT

Serato DJ Pro compatibility

Feel at home using Serato DJ Pro with the DDJ-1000SRT. You’ll be able to easily use popular features such as Hot Cues, Beat Jump, and Slicer, bringing more creativity to your performances. The controller comes bundled with a voucher for the Serato Pitch ‘n Time DJ Expansion Pack, enabling you to use Key Shift, Pitch Play, and Key Sync. You can also mix, cut, and scratch while maintaining perfect key and audio quality.

Full-size jog wheels and MAGVEL FADER

Mix and scratch your tracks with freedom. The jog wheels taken from the CDJ-2000NXS2 look and feel familiar, and you can customize the way they react to your touch with Jog Adjust. The MAGVEL FADER is highly durable for more than 10 million movements1 and responds to every precise movement you make, so intricate performances feel effortless.

Portable DJ controller with club-style layout

The DDJ-1000SRT is the ideal piece to take on the road. You’ll feel at home using all its feature controls, which are arranged in the same layout as those on our club-standard NXS2 setup.

Color On Jog Display

Focus on your performance and keep your eyes off your laptop. A full-color, high-definition LCD screen in the center of each jog wheel gives you all the information you need, such as playback time, BPM, and playback position. And the color scheme is the same as Serato DJ Pro’s, creating a more intuitive experience.

Professional FX

Show your flair and spice up your sets with the four popular Sound Color FX from our DJM series mixers. You’ve got 14 Beat FX to get creative with too, and you can instantly reference BPM and the name of the selected FX thanks to the dedicated Beat FX display.

Standalone DJ mixer with multiple inputs and outputs

Switch between DJs seamlessly thanks to the two USB ports for PC/Mac and connect your external equipment to the four inputs. Plug in DJ players and analog turntables, plus two mics. You can also use the DDJ-1000SRT as a standalone DJ mixer without connecting a PC/Mac.

Other features

Multicolored Performance Pads – trigger Hot Cues, Rolls, Slicer, Sampler, and Pitch Play

Key Shift and Key Sync buttons – direct control of Serato Pitch ‘n Time DJ key-related features

Aluminum/acrylic-finished top panel – for a quality look and feel

Serato DVS-ready – requires the Serato DVS Expansion Pack (available separately)

Visit www.pioneerdj.com for more info.