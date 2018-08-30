Perspective Part 2

How do you clear your mind? How do you approach each day fresh? To me, one must re-charge their batteries in order to remain healthy both in mind, body and soul. I take at least one vacation a year with my wife to the islands. To a place where there are no cell phones, no connection to the outside world (save for a once daily check of email…hey I’m still a business owner 🙂 ) and a way to just get away from it all and see the world and truly appreciate what we have in our lives. When was the last time you got away and recharged your batteries? Vacations are one way to gain perspective and take one step back.



Another way to gain perspective is to take one step back before dealing with any major situations in your business. I wrote an article a little while back entitled “Analysis Paralysis” and it’s a true statement. You shouldn’t let the wealth of information about a certain subject or decision impair your ability to truly sift through the information and make an informed move on something going on in your business. On the flip side of this equation you shouldn’t be quick to respond to something or someone without first consulting with your coaches around you. Maybe you don’t have any coaches…I’ll give you some insight on where to find your coaches in next month’s article. If you don’t have coaches then at bare bones minimum you should write out your thoughts and feelings on a topic in a blank Word document, save it…then wait 24 hours before looking at the information again and making a decision (thank you Jim Cerone for this idea). Sometimes our gut decision can be a rash one and could have a detrimental impact on your business. Trust me…I’ve made this mistake before and wish I had the sage advice of my good friend Jim ringing in my head before I pushed send on an email.



Perspective. It’s VERY IMPORTANT to have this approach in your daily life. I encourage you dear reader to take these words to heart to improve your business and your life. Work Hard. Play Hard. Live Hard.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

