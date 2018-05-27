Online Marketing Choices – By Joe Bunn

Based on the number of Facebook messages I got from DJs around the country this past week, I can attest that it is most definitely renewal season. In other words, it’s that time of year where the reps for Wedding Wire and The Knot (the two most popular sites for couples getting married) start hitting up wedding vendors asking them to either renew or to start advertising with them.

First and foremost, just to be clear, Bunn DJ Company does do paid advertising with both The Knot and Weddi ng Wire. We have had success with both and therefore continue to renew each year. Based on your area and the reach of the listing, prices can vary, but it’s definitely not cheap to advertise with these companies. In fact, if you want to be at the tip top, it’s downright expensive. However, if these listings lead to more inquiries and your sales skills are up to par, they are going to lead to more shows and more money…right? Let’s dig deeper!

