Numark Scratch: Game-Changing Mixer Revealed

CUMBERLAND, RI – Numark (www.numark.com), a world leader and innovator of DJ solutions, has announced the introduction of their new Scratch mixer, a game-changing unit with pro features and comprehensive software that is poised to dominate the scratch mixer category and establish a new standard for mixers at an affordable price point.

The Numark Scratch offers a versatile array of features, including 6 direct access software FX buttons that deliver quick access to a comprehensive array of effects, with both timing and intensity controls. These effects are triggered by a pair of intuitive performance base toggle paddles, usually only found in mixers at premium price points.

4 performance pads deliver hot cue triggering, rolls for creative build-ups and quick beat stabs, and sampler control, so DJs can spice up their mixes (again unheard of at this price point). Separate direct access software looping controls are found on each channel. The mixer also includes a low/high-pass filter that is not software-dependent, so it works as conveniently and effectively with analog turntables as it does with software-based FX and controls.

Numark Scratch’s pro status is indicated by an impressive 108dB S/N ratio, true balanced, high-level XLR outputs, separate Zone/Booth control, and a high-quality innoFADER crossfader, built especially for scratch DJs. With butter-smooth action and bullet-proof reliability, it’s perfect for any style of scratching.

Scratch includes the full version of Serato DJ Pro along with the complete DVS Expansion Pack, a $99 value. The DVS Expansion Pack helps you connect turntables or CD/media players, giving them the ability to control Serato DJ Pro using Noisemap™ Control tone vinyl or CDs. With the included Serato DJ Pro license you can also connect any dedicated controller, like the Numark NDX500 and have a full setup at your fingertips.

“Numark is where scratch mixing originally got its start,” says Chris Roman, Senior Product Manager for Numark. “This latest mixer from Numark will absolutely change expectations on what a basic scratch mixer should include—that’s how significant this is. By incorporating modern day features, this mixer gives every DJ in the world—regardless of their budget—the opportunity to perform at a higher level with more creativity than they ever dreamed possible. Scratch combines pure DJing fun and no-compromise professional performance in a way that’s never been done before at this affordable price point.”

Scratch is available now for $499 U.S. retail. For more info go to www.numark.com.