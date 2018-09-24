NOW STREAMING: Electro-Voice adds Bluetooth audio streaming models to best-selling ZLX speaker series

ZLX series expands with two new Bluetooth audio streaming models: ZLX-12BT and ZLX-15BT

Wireless convenience with best-in-class Electro-Voice sound quality

New models build on industry-leading ZLX feature set

Burnsville, MN, September 2018: Electro-Voice has announced two new additions to its ZLX series — the world’s best-selling portable powered PA speakers: ZLX-12BT (12-inch 2-way) and ZLX-15BT (15-inch 2-way), both Bluetooth-equipped for audio streaming from any mobile device.

The BT models combine the superior components, coverage and clarity of the standard ZLX models with the latest Bluetooth technology to deliver the lowest-noise, highest-fidelity streaming experience in their class.

Perfect for music playback or accompaniment, the ZLX-12BT and ZLX-15BT also offer the same features that have made the standard ZLX models the global benchmark for lightweight, high-performance portable sound:

QuickSmart DSP processing: Easy setup via four presets, sub/top system-match, two-band EQ, five user-programmable presets, visual monitoring of limiter status, input level control and meters, and master volume control to optimize gain structure — all via a single-knob controller with LCD.

High-efficiency 1000 W Class-D power amplifiers delivering up to 127 dB peak SPL utilizing transducers designed and engineered by EV.

EV-patented Signal Synchronized Transducers (SST) waveguide design providing precise and consistent coverage, minimal distortion, and maximized acoustical loading.

Three-handle design integrated into a rugged composite enclosure for an optimal combination of portability and durability.

The new Bluetooth-equipped models will be available in selected countries

