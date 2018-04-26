No Scrubs



So I’m sitting in the Chicago OHare airport when I see one of the cleaning ladies come by. On her shirt in red letters is one word…one word that struck me funny and odd at the same time. I actually couldn’t believe what I saw. That one word was “scrub”



Scrub. Now seriously, what company in their right mind would have an employee wear that on the front of their uniform. What person with any sense of self-worth would want to wear that? I’m sure she’s a woman like everyone else with her own set of problems, struggles and everyday challenges. I would even venture to say that she needs to keep working at that job as she needs the money. I would also be willing to bet that the owner of the company she works for doesn’t go to work everyday with the word “scrub” emblazoned across his or her shirt pocket where their name should be.



Now the cleaning company who employed Mrs. Scrub could surely have come up with something a bit more imaginative and/or something that their employees should be proud to wear instead of embarrassed. What about “the cleaning wizard” or “Queen of Trash”? What’s in your name or title? We’re in the fun business. My good friend Brian Kelm of Brian Kelm Productions in Madison, WI calls himself the Wedding Dream Maker.



What’s your title and what does it say about you? Your title should reflect your style and how you handle yourself. It should be representative of your company and the level of service you try to provide. Think clients don’t care about your title…that it’s meaningless? Think again. EVERYTHING about your company and you communicates a message to your prospective client. Where do you think i came up with the idea for this article?



Take time now to get creative. Ask your past clients how they would describe your services and what you offer. Better yet, go through your past year of evaluations and write down all of the descriptive words that your clients use to talk about your services and see which one comes up the most, 2nd most and 3rd most. There you have it….there’s your new, FUN, creative title. Now be sure to LIVE that title everyday in every way. You’ve earned it.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

