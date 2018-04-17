New Vocopro Hardware to check out!

LOS ANGELES, Calif. April 12, 2018—For DJs, karaoke bars, karaoke hosts and enthusiasts seeking a pro-quality rack-mounted digital karaoke player with a built-in mic mixer, audio leader VocoPro delivers its new DKP-MIXTM system.

The DKP-MIX by VocoPro is a necessary hardware piece for any karaoke installment and can play a wide variety of media file types. The unit can also combine multiple audio inputs for a custom mix. Solid integration of a mic mixer with a multitude of effects conveniently compacted into one solid player makes the DKP-MIX a must have for all karaoke bars or in-home entertainment centers.

Features:

NTSC/PAL Switchable for Worldwide Compatibility

Full-featured playback with single and repeat playback modes

Rugged, Professional and Space Saving Design offering portability as well as sustainability

Multi-format disc play that supports DVD, DivX, VCD, CD+G, Mp3, CD

Dual ¼” microphone inputs with individual volume controls

Built-in Echo effect for a more professional vocal sound

Headphone jack input with individual volume control

Fully-functional remote for ease of operation

USB reader for playing digital files, ultimately allowing the user to increase song library capacity

±6 (1/2) step Digital Key Control for changing the key of the music to fit your vocal range via remote or front panel

Individual RCA/XLR input/output jacks

Pricing for VocoPro DKP-MIXTM System

MAP: $249.00 USD

Retail: $299.00 USD

About VocoPro

VocoPro is a California-based professional audio company that was founded in 1991. For more than two decades, the VocoPro name has been synonymous with professional karaoke systems, and still holds the number one spot for high-end professional karaoke products. Providing the highest level of customer service in the industry, VocoPro understands that it takes more than a great product to keep a customer happy. A few of their many “world’s first” designs include an all-in-one entertainment P.A. system, and a dual tray multi-format hard drive player. In addition to their many innovations, VocoPro’s multi-channel wireless microphones systems reign as the top-sellers for most major music retailers. For more information about VocoPro, please visit www.vocopro.com.

Mobile Beat ( 1734 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.