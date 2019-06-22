New MBLV23 People: DJs Rock Vegas

Another successful and enlightening Mobile Beat Las Vegas conference is in the books. Even though preparations for MBLV24 are already in the works, we wanted to get some feedback from first-time Mobile Beat Las Vegas attendees. The number one priority of the Mobile Beat staff is to build upon

the success of the previous conference. The goal each year is to load MBLV with fresh ideas and

informational content that will help DJs take their performances and businesses to the next level. A big part of that mission is to listen to attendees and add the seminars and workshops that are most valuable to their education.

This year the content was exceptional. Early morning round-table discussions hosted by Keith Alan and Rob Peters were jam-packed. Seminars by Mike Walter, Jason Glock, Marc Summers, Mark Ferrell, Bryan Dodge, Jason Jani and the rest of the all-star lineup were mind-expanding, eye-opening, and inspiring. Personally I took down many pages of notes. But don’t just take my word for it. Here’s what several first-time attendees had to say about their experience at MBLV23.

Michael Cordeiro ( 92 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com