Move Your Business with Animoto

For over 20 years I’ve been doing video editing and for several years I put together photo/ video montages for my clients, which I discussed in a recent issue of MB. I started out with the traditional photo and video editors, taking classes and going through a lot of trial and error to get to the point of putting together consistently high-quality presentations.

But now, putting together a creative, professional looking photo slideshow or video presentation is very simple, with a new tool called Animoto. Animoto is an online video builder that is very easy to use and provides a variety of templates to help you quickly create good-looking videos. One of the huge benefits to this program is that is available on all platforms and you can access it from your desktop, laptop or any mobile device.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at Mobilebeat.com