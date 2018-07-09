Mobile DJ Thoughts – Mic Drop Deposits?

So have you seen the new Verizon commercial? I caught it last night during Walking Dead, and I saw it again today on CNN. This guy is standing in front of a bunch of people like he’s doing a political speech on a microphone, and he’s talking about, I don’t know, coverage or something, and when he’s done talking, he does a mike drop. Then he remembers he has something else to say, so he pulls another mike out of his jacket, says something else, does a mike drop. Then he remembers he has a third thing he has to say, so he pulls another microphone out of the back of his coat and says whatever he has to say for his last bit, does a mike drop, and says, yeah, now I’m all out of microphones.
This is not a new phenomenon, the mike drop. Obama’s done it. Chris Rock has done it for 25 years. And Eddie Murphy was doing it before he was doing it. Rappers do it. But this is concerning. I’m worried because wedding season’s coming up, and I hand guests a $500 JTS wireless microphone, and I’m sure some of you may be concerned as well. Some of you may have had problems with this.
But I got to thinking last night. We can tell people, hey, please don’t drop the microphone. But they may or may not listen to us, especially when they’re right there getting ready to party or do the speeches or whatever. You can say something to the bride and the groom well in advance, but they may not say anything to anybody. Hey, don’t drop the microphone, please.
I had an idea. And I don’t know if it’s a good idea. But it’s just an idea. And I hope it doesn’t have to come to this, but if it’s a problem, it may have to. If we’re not going to hand cheap wired mikes to our clients and insist on handing expensive wireless microphones to them, should we start charging a microphone deposit? Five hundred dollars cash, and at the end of the night, you get it back, as long as you get the microphone back in one piece. Just a thought, because I don’t know what we’re going to do otherwise.
And this might be kind of funny. It might be like, well, he dropped the mike, but it still works. Yeah. At what capacity? It may not work as well as it did before it was dropped. So maybe if they drop the mike, they bought it. You’d hand it to them and say, here you go, I got to go buy a new microphone now, you lost your deposit. It’s just a thought. And it’s probably a bad idea. Please let me know what you think in the comments section. Microphone deposit, good idea, bad idea? Thanks for watching. Like, subscribe, share, and all that kind of fun stuff. Practice and enjoy.
