Mobile DJ Thoughts – Mic Drop Deposits?

So have you seen the new Verizon commercial? I caught it last night during Walking Dead, and I saw it again today on CNN. This guy is standing in front of a bunch of people like he’s doing a political speech on a microphone, and he’s talking about, I don’t know, coverage or something, and when he’s done talking, he does a mike drop. Then he remembers he has something else to say, so he pulls another mike out of his jacket, says something else, does a mike drop. Then he remembers he has a third thing he has to say, so he pulls another microphone out of the back of his coat and says whatever he has to say for his last bit, does a mike drop, and says, yeah, now I’m all out of microphones.

This is not a new phenomenon, the mike drop. Obama’s done it. Chris Rock has done it for 25 years. And Eddie Murphy was doing it before he was doing it. Rappers do it. But this is concerning. I’m worried because wedding season’s coming up, and I hand guests a $500 JTS wireless microphone, and I’m sure some of you may be concerned as well. Some of you may have had problems with this.

But I got to thinking last night. We can tell people, hey, please don’t drop the microphone. But they may or may not listen to us, especially when they’re right there getting ready to party or do the speeches or whatever. You can say something to the bride and the groom well in advance, but they may not say anything to anybody. Hey, don’t drop the microphone, please.

I had an idea. And I don’t know if it’s a good idea. But it’s just an idea. And I hope it doesn’t have to come to this, but if it’s a problem, it may have to. If we’re not going to hand cheap wired mikes to our clients and insist on handing expensive wireless microphones to them, should we start charging a microphone deposit? Five hundred dollars cash, and at the end of the night, you get it back, as long as you get the microphone back in one piece. Just a thought, because I don’t know what we’re going to do otherwise.

And this might be kind of funny. It might be like, well, he dropped the mike, but it still works. Yeah. At what capacity? It may not work as well as it did before it was dropped. So maybe if they drop the mike, they bought it. You’d hand it to them and say, here you go, I got to go buy a new microphone now, you lost your deposit. It’s just a thought. And it’s probably a bad idea. Please let me know what you think in the comments section. Microphone deposit, good idea, bad idea? Thanks for watching. Like, subscribe, share, and all that kind of fun stuff. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 49 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival. From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.