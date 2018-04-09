Mobile Beat Magazine – Traps – By Todd Mitchem

I have worked hard for years to understand the audience and what makes them tick. While a particular DJ or MC may have a great personality or energy, they most likely lack an understanding of the one deficit this article will help to solve. They choose to put themselves in bondage at the onset of an event in a way they don’t realize, while destroying any chances that the audience will indeed respond they way intended. In other words, the DJ becomes trapped.

I define a trap as a question you ask to the audience or a throwaway comment that does not deliver maximum audience participation. For example, you may walk in front of an audience and ask, “Who is ready to have a good time tonight?” While you innocently think you are getting a large

degree of audience response, you have failed to realize that you just trapped yourself. Likewise, if you ever say the word please to an audience, the same trap occurs. Let’s analyze why this trap fails in the first place then I will help you stop this behavior immediately.

WHY IS IT A TRAP?

The reason a comment like, “Who is ready to have a good time?” is a trap is that it creates a deep unconscious reaction in most people. In a person’s mind, they can answer no, or “not me.” When this happens, audience participation diminishes. The reason is that you gave the entire group a chance to “opt out.” You created a moment of indecision, which most likely caused you next to say, “I can’t hear you. I said, Who is ready to have a good time tonight?” By the second call, the audience is even more diminished, and you are losing them. But you could have avoided this.