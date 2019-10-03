MOBILE BEAT #210 – ONLINE NOW

Getting Ready
Hey y’all…Got a quick-reading issue here for your enjoyment. It’s all great stuff, in my not-at-all-biased opinion (thanks to all my great writers). However, a couple of pieces should be noted. For those of you running multi-system outfits, Joe Bunn (owner of one of the most successful such outfits in the nation) offers some sage advice on that important but often difficult decision owners face: when to move a DJ up to the next level.
Also, we welcome Rachel Lynch, whose forte is reviewing and teaching about gear and performance, with her review of the groundbreaking, mobile-DJ-oriented new controller from Roland, the DJ707-M.
Thanks for checking in!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
Click here or on the cover to the right to read now!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
PLAYLIST:
When Is a DJ Ready? – Joe Bunn
Grounded: Bad for Kids, Good for DJs – Stu Chisholm
Distinctly Different – Matt Martindale
Roland DJ-707M Controller: Versatility on the Go – Rachel Lynch
Disco Twitter Links Past and Present – Mike Cordeiro
8 Steps to Transform Your Corporate Culture – Magi Graziano
Click here or on the cover to the right to read now!
Filed Under: 2019, Business, Digital DJ, Mobile DJ Equipment
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment