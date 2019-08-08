MOBILE BEAT #208 – ONLINE NOW

Eye Candy for Your Crowds: Lighting and More

I’ll cut to the chase (get it?)… This Lighting Issue contains an in-depth look at the evolution of DJ lighting by Kevin Freese, along with expert advice on building a new lighting setup or adding to what you already have. A lot of illuminating info packed into this one. Enjoy!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

PS: Hope you like the new logo. Look for more exciting changes to MB, coming soon…

Click here or on the cover to the right to read now!

PLAYLIST:

Your Lighting Strategy – Stu Chisholm

Starting Your Lighting Journey – Geoff Short

Beyond the Mirror Ball: DJ Lighting Evolution – Kevin Freese

The Fine Art of Fog: Froggy’s Fog – Kevin Freese

PLUS

Szabo: Making Tracks, Authentically – Mike Cordeiro

The War Against Experience – Matt Martindale

Tax Deductible Internet Marketing – Mark E. Battersby

