MOBILE BEAT #208 – ONLINE NOW

Eye Candy for Your Crowds: Lighting and More
I’ll cut to the chase (get it?)… This Lighting Issue contains an in-depth look at the evolution of DJ lighting by Kevin Freese, along with expert advice on building a new lighting setup or adding to what you already have. A lot of illuminating info packed into this one. Enjoy!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
PS: Hope you like the new logo. Look for more exciting changes to MB, coming soon…
Click here or on the cover to the right to read now!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
PLAYLIST:
Your Lighting Strategy – Stu Chisholm
Starting Your Lighting Journey – Geoff Short
Beyond the Mirror Ball: DJ Lighting Evolution – Kevin Freese
The Fine Art of Fog: Froggy’s Fog – Kevin Freese
PLUS
Szabo: Making Tracks, Authentically – Mike Cordeiro
The War Against Experience – Matt Martindale
Tax Deductible Internet Marketing – Mark E. Battersby
