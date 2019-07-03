MOBILE BEAT #207 – ONLINE NOW

July 3, 2019 by Dan Walsh

An Upbeat Mix

It often proves difficult to pull together enough material to bring you the themed issues that we usually produce. In this issue, however, we let go and just let the chips fall…and ended up with some interestingly related articles. While there isn’t one main topic in focus, there is definitely a positive perspective evident all around. Thanks for reading, and we hope you enjoy a little lift as you do!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

PLAYLIST:

GEAR, ETC.
Getting There, Part 3: At the Venue – Stu Chisholm
Mixware: A New Phase – Kevin Freese

EDUCATION AND INSPIRATION
Reflecting on Midwest DJs Live – Staci Nichols
Casting Your Confidence Net – Dr. David Chinsky
The Top 6 Leadership Competencies… – Dr. Steve Yacovelli

PEOPLE
Michelle Miller Runs Things – Mike Cordeiro
The Healthy DJ, Part 1 – Mark Evans
Taylor Dayne: Heartfelt – Mike Cordeiro

 

