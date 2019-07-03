MOBILE BEAT #207 – ONLINE NOW

An Upbeat Mix

It often proves difficult to pull together enough material to bring you the themed issues that we usually produce. In this issue, however, we let go and just let the chips fall…and ended up with some interestingly related articles. While there isn’t one main topic in focus, there is definitely a positive perspective evident all around. Thanks for reading, and we hope you enjoy a little lift as you do!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

PLAYLIST:

GEAR, ETC.

Getting There, Part 3: At the Venue – Stu Chisholm

Mixware: A New Phase – Kevin Freese

EDUCATION AND INSPIRATION

Reflecting on Midwest DJs Live – Staci Nichols

Casting Your Confidence Net – Dr. David Chinsky

The Top 6 Leadership Competencies… – Dr. Steve Yacovelli

PEOPLE

Michelle Miller Runs Things – Mike Cordeiro

The Healthy DJ, Part 1 – Mark Evans

Taylor Dayne: Heartfelt – Mike Cordeiro