MOBILE BEAT #207 – ONLINE NOW

An Upbeat Mix
It often proves difficult to pull together enough material to bring you the themed issues that we usually produce. In this issue, however, we let go and just let the chips fall…and ended up with some interestingly related articles. While there isn’t one main topic in focus, there is definitely a positive perspective evident all around. Thanks for reading, and we hope you enjoy a little lift as you do!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
PLAYLIST:
GEAR, ETC.
Getting There, Part 3: At the Venue – Stu Chisholm
Mixware: A New Phase – Kevin Freese
EDUCATION AND INSPIRATION
Reflecting on Midwest DJs Live – Staci Nichols
Casting Your Confidence Net – Dr. David Chinsky
The Top 6 Leadership Competencies… – Dr. Steve Yacovelli
PEOPLE
Michelle Miller Runs Things – Mike Cordeiro
The Healthy DJ, Part 1 – Mark Evans
Taylor Dayne: Heartfelt – Mike Cordeiro
Filed Under: 2019, Mobile DJ Misc, Mobile DJ Profiles, Personal Development
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment