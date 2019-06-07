MOBILE BEAT #206 – MUSIC ISSUE – ONLINE NOW

The Music Issue

Welcome to our yearly expanded spotlight on the music you play. Along with some great practical performance ideas, some music history and some thoughts about controversial music, we’re featuring the Mobile Beat Top 200 music lists, now powered by DJ Event Planner. Enjoy!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

PLAYLIST:

A Fresh Coat of Musical Paint – Jay Maxwell

Five Easy Wordplay Song Transitions Any DJ Can Do – Staci Nichols

Controversy – Steve Sharp

To Play or Not to Play? – Matt Martindale

The Mobile Beat Top 200 – Now Powered by DJ Event Planner

A Heartfelt Father-Daughter Song – Matthew Campbell

Setting the Record(s) Straight – Stu Chisholm

N-Trance: Setting Us Free to Dance – Mike Cordeiro