MOBILE BEAT #205 – APRIL 2019

Think Again!

Inside this Mobile Beat you’ll find a bunch of ideas for adjusting your perspective on a variety of DJ issues. We hit on tech misconceptions, the sync button controversy, “sacred cows” and more. So crack open this MB for a DJ reality check!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

PLAYLIST:

THINK AGAIN: MYTHS, MISCONCEPTIONS AND REALITY CHECKS

Think Again…(Part 1) – Ben Stowe, CTS

To Sync or Not to Sync – Staci Nichols

Leading vs. Reading – Kevin Freese

Sacred Cows… Yeah, We’ve Got ‘Em – Stu Chisholm

Risky Business – Magi Graziano

Carefully Considering Subcontracting – Matt Martindale

Who’s Afraid of the IRS? – Mark E. Battersby

PEOPLE

DJ Rachel Lynch – Mike Cordeiro

SOCIAL MEDIA

Two Essential Types of Tags – Vanessa Joy

PEOPLE

