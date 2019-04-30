MOBILE BEAT #205 – APRIL 2019

Think Again!
Inside this Mobile Beat you’ll find a bunch of ideas for adjusting your perspective on a variety of DJ issues. We hit on tech misconceptions, the sync button controversy, “sacred cows” and more. So crack open this MB for a DJ reality check!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
PLAYLIST:
THINK AGAIN: MYTHS, MISCONCEPTIONS AND REALITY CHECKS
Think Again…(Part 1) – Ben Stowe, CTS
To Sync or Not to Sync – Staci Nichols
Leading vs. Reading – Kevin Freese
Sacred Cows… Yeah, We’ve Got ‘Em – Stu Chisholm
Risky Business – Magi Graziano
Carefully Considering Subcontracting – Matt Martindale
Who’s Afraid of the IRS? – Mark E. Battersby
PEOPLE
DJ Rachel Lynch – Mike Cordeiro
SOCIAL MEDIA
Two Essential Types of Tags – Vanessa Joy
