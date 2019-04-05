MOBILE BEAT #204 – MBLV23

MOBILE BEAT #204 – MAR 2019 – MBLV23

Control Yourself

This issue combines a look at maintaining control over your business with coverage of the best yearly opportunity available to DJs for building that business, along with their skills, gear arsenal, industry connections an more: Mobile Beat Las Vegas 2019.

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

PLAYLIST:

CONTROL YOURSELF

Controlling Considerations – Joe Bunn

Reclaiming Vacation – Kevin Freese

MBLV23

MBLV23 Rocks Vegas – Photos by Jake Klein

New MBLV23 People: DJs Rock Vegas – Mike Cordiero

Platinum People: Turning MBLV Up to 11 – Mike Cordiero

State of the DJ Industry 2018 + 2019 Forecast – Matt Martindale

PEOPLE

DJ Shortee: “The World’s Premier Female DJ” – Staci Nichols

Her Star is On the Rise: Stephanie Rivkin – By Mike Cordeiro

MOBILITY

Getting There, Part 2: Beyond the Basics – Stu Chisholm

MUSIC

Every Waffle Needs Syrup – Jay Maxwell