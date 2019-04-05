MOBILE BEAT #204 – MBLV23

MOBILE BEAT #204 – MAR 2019 – MBLV23
Control Yourself
This issue combines a look at maintaining control over your business with coverage of the best yearly opportunity available to DJs for building that business, along with their skills, gear arsenal, industry connections an more: Mobile Beat Las Vegas 2019.
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
PLAYLIST:
CONTROL YOURSELF
Controlling Considerations – Joe Bunn
Reclaiming Vacation – Kevin Freese
MBLV23
MBLV23 Rocks Vegas – Photos by Jake Klein
New MBLV23 People: DJs Rock Vegas – Mike Cordiero
Platinum People: Turning MBLV Up to 11 – Mike Cordiero
State of the DJ Industry 2018 + 2019 Forecast – Matt Martindale
PEOPLE
DJ Shortee: “The World’s Premier Female DJ” – Staci Nichols
Her Star is On the Rise: Stephanie Rivkin – By Mike Cordeiro
MOBILITY
Getting There, Part 2: Beyond the Basics – Stu Chisholm
MUSIC
Every Waffle Needs Syrup – Jay Maxwell
Filed Under: Exclusive Online News and Content
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment