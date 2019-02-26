MOBILE BEAT #203 – FEBRUARY 2019
MBLV23 in the Spotlight
While we have been including material by or about Mobile Beat Las Vegas presenters in last few mags, this final issue before the event features an extra helping of MBLV23 goodness. Also, some gear news in the form of a NAMM report (part 1 of 2) and a look behind the scenes at the development of Denon DJ’s Prime 4.
See you in Las Vegas!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
PLAYLIST:
SPOTLIGHT ON MBLV23
How to Social Media in 2019 – Vanessa Joy
Phil Morse of Digital DJ Tips – Ryan Burger and Dan Walsh
The Truth About DJ Prices – Matt Martindale
“Ask Ben Stowe…” – Mike Cordeiro
A New Way to Think About Events – Daniel Wright
GEAR / TECH
New for DJs at NAMM 2019, Part 1 – Staci Nichols
Denon DJ Prime 4 Controller – Mike Cordeiro
BPM Supreme Mobile App – Staci Nichols
PEOPLE
BPM Supreme’s Raj Thomas – Staci Nichols
Ben Shipway – DJ Dayna
Genesis Jones – Mike Cordeiro
inMusic CEO Jack O’Donnell – Mike Cordeiro
Filed Under: Digital DJ, Digital DJing, Mobile Beat Las Vegas DJ Conference, Mobile DJ Sales & Marketing, Music, Playlists, Songs & Music Charts, Sound Engineering for Mobile DJs
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment