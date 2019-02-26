MOBILE BEAT #203 – FEBRUARY 2019

MBLV23 in the Spotlight

While we have been including material by or about Mobile Beat Las Vegas presenters in last few mags, this final issue before the event features an extra helping of MBLV23 goodness. Also, some gear news in the form of a NAMM report (part 1 of 2) and a look behind the scenes at the development of Denon DJ’s Prime 4.

See you in Las Vegas!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

PLAYLIST:

SPOTLIGHT ON MBLV23

How to Social Media in 2019 – Vanessa Joy

Phil Morse of Digital DJ Tips – Ryan Burger and Dan Walsh

The Truth About DJ Prices – Matt Martindale

“Ask Ben Stowe…” – Mike Cordeiro

A New Way to Think About Events – Daniel Wright

GEAR / TECH

New for DJs at NAMM 2019, Part 1 – Staci Nichols

Denon DJ Prime 4 Controller – Mike Cordeiro

BPM Supreme Mobile App – Staci Nichols

PEOPLE

BPM Supreme’s Raj Thomas – Staci Nichols

Ben Shipway – DJ Dayna

Genesis Jones – Mike Cordeiro

inMusic CEO Jack O’Donnell – Mike Cordeiro