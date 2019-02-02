MOBILE BEAT #202 – JANUARY 2019
Get It Started
Well, here we are at the beginning of a brand new year. Seems like an appropriate time to look at the idea of “getting started.” In this issue you’ll find:
- – Key things for beginning DJs to think about
– What first-time Mobile Beat Las Vegas attendees need to know
– How beginning with thorough music preparation helped a DJ truly rock a major event
– A look at new vehicles for mobiles – because you have to get there first
– An insightful analysis of audience dance floor behavior
So…let’s get this party started!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
( PS: Yes, I appreciate the irony of an issue about “starting off on the right foot” coming out so late. To those who watch cover dates, all I can say is that this full-time staff of one is doing all he can to roll back MB releases to earlier in the month. Look for the February issue in about two weeks. ~ DW )
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
PLAYLIST:
GET IT STARTED
Getting Started – Joe Bunn
Prepping a Set for the Ultimate Fete – Staci Nichols
Getting There: DJ Vehicles – Stu Chisholm
DJ Price Quotes: A Guide for Brides – Matt Martindale
MBLV23
So It’s Your First Time Going to MBLV… – Mike Cordeiro
Why People Dance – Mike Walter
Being Customer Centric: The Apple Secret – Mitch Taylor
PEOPLE
Waves of Musical Connections – DJ Dayna
Troy Adams of Carolina DJ Professionals – Kevin Freese
TECH
Move Your Business with Animoto – Mark Evans
Filed Under: Event DJ Tips, Mobile Beat Las Vegas DJ Conference, Mobile DJ Performance Tips, Music, Performing, Playlists, Songs & Music Charts
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment