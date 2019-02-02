MOBILE BEAT #202 – JANUARY 2019

Get It Started

Well, here we are at the beginning of a brand new year. Seems like an appropriate time to look at the idea of “getting started.” In this issue you’ll find:

– Key things for beginning DJs to think about

– What first-time Mobile Beat Las Vegas attendees need to know

– How beginning with thorough music preparation helped a DJ truly rock a major event

– A look at new vehicles for mobiles – because you have to get there first

– An insightful analysis of audience dance floor behavior

So…let’s get this party started!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

( PS: Yes, I appreciate the irony of an issue about “starting off on the right foot” coming out so late. To those who watch cover dates, all I can say is that this full-time staff of one is doing all he can to roll back MB releases to earlier in the month. Look for the February issue in about two weeks. ~ DW )

PLAYLIST:

GET IT STARTED

Getting Started – Joe Bunn

Prepping a Set for the Ultimate Fete – Staci Nichols

Getting There: DJ Vehicles – Stu Chisholm

DJ Price Quotes: A Guide for Brides – Matt Martindale

MBLV23

So It’s Your First Time Going to MBLV… – Mike Cordeiro

Why People Dance – Mike Walter

Being Customer Centric: The Apple Secret – Mitch Taylor

PEOPLE

Waves of Musical Connections – DJ Dayna

Troy Adams of Carolina DJ Professionals – Kevin Freese

TECH

Move Your Business with Animoto – Mark Evans