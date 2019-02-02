MOBILE BEAT #202 – JANUARY 2019

February 2, 2019 by Dan Walsh

Get It Started

Well, here we are at the beginning of a brand new year. Seems like an appropriate time to look at the idea of “getting started.” In this issue you’ll find:

  • – Key things for beginning DJs to think about
    – What first-time Mobile Beat Las Vegas attendees need to know
    – How beginning with thorough music preparation helped a DJ truly rock a major event
    – A look at new vehicles for mobiles – because you have to get there first
    – An insightful analysis of audience dance floor behavior

So…let’s get this party started!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

( PS: Yes, I appreciate the irony of an issue about “starting off on the right foot” coming out so late. To those who watch cover dates, all I can say is that this full-time staff of one is doing all he can to roll back MB releases to earlier in the month. Look for the February issue in about two weeks. ~ DW )

PLAYLIST:

GET IT STARTED
Getting Started – Joe Bunn
Prepping a Set for the Ultimate Fete – Staci Nichols
Getting There: DJ Vehicles – Stu Chisholm
DJ Price Quotes: A Guide for Brides – Matt Martindale

MBLV23
So It’s Your First Time Going to MBLV… – Mike Cordeiro
Why People Dance – Mike Walter
Being Customer Centric: The Apple Secret – Mitch Taylor

PEOPLE
Waves of Musical Connections – DJ Dayna
Troy Adams of Carolina DJ Professionals – Kevin Freese

TECH
Move Your Business with Animoto – Mark Evans

 

