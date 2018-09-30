MOBILE BEAT #198 – SEPTEMBER 2018

Fine-Tuning You

As the school year starts for many, if not most of us, in some way (my wife, a music teacher, is adjusting to her new schedule, while my two-year-old son is into the routine at his new daycare), we’re aiming this Mobile Beat issue at education and transition. Hopefully you’ll find some useful ideas inside!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

TEACHING, LEARNING, ADJUSTING YOUR ATTITUDE

Six Keys to Creating a Successful DJ Training Program – Mike Walter

Experience Is Still The Best Teacher – Stu Chisholm

Open Yourself Up to Criticism – Rob Johnson & Thomas Dorsher

Cracking Creativity – Matt Martindale

Assuming the Best – Sue Bingham

PEOPLE

RESPECT with DJ PonFetti – Mike Cordeiro

Why I Love DJing at Sea – DJ Dayna

TECH

A Tale of Two KS Audio Systems, Part 2: SAT 3 – Arnoldo Offerman

PCDJ DEX 3.11 DJ Software – Kevin Freese