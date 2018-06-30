MOBILE BEAT #195 – JUNE 2018

DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES
This issue ended up as a bit of a smorgasbord (translation: an unexpected mix of goodies), but the articles all share something in common: a certain unique angle on the DJ business or other areas of entertainment interest. Along the way we offer some interestingly relevant ideas from some truly unique characters. Served up for your summer-time enjoyment…
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
Beginning the Cruise DJ Adventure – DJ Dayna
Hiring the Right People – Daniel Fullard
Branding with Gene Simmons – Mike Cordeiro
Carrot Top: Working Hard for the Laughs – Mike Cordeiro
GEAR
Korg Konnect Portable Speaker System – Stu Chisholm
Bose S1 Pro Speaker System – Scott Jarema
QSC K.2 Series – Jake Feldman
