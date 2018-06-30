MOBILE BEAT #195 – JUNE 2018

DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES

This issue ended up as a bit of a smorgasbord (translation: an unexpected mix of goodies), but the articles all share something in common: a certain unique angle on the DJ business or other areas of entertainment interest. Along the way we offer some interestingly relevant ideas from some truly unique characters. Served up for your summer-time enjoyment…

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES

Beginning the Cruise DJ Adventure – DJ Dayna

Hiring the Right People – Daniel Fullard

Branding with Gene Simmons – Mike Cordeiro

Carrot Top: Working Hard for the Laughs – Mike Cordeiro

GEAR

Korg Konnect Portable Speaker System – Stu Chisholm

Bose S1 Pro Speaker System – Scott Jarema

QSC K.2 Series – Jake Feldman