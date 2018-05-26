MOBILE BEAT #194 – MAY 2018

WEDDING DJ SECRETS
While you’ll find wedding DJ stuff in just about every issue of Mobile Beat, this one is our regular closer look at rocking your receptions. We are confident you will find at least one new tip or trick in these digital pages to help you improve your wedding reception performance or get more and better wedding gigs!.
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
How to Have an Awesome Reception: 3 Keys for Couples – Matt Martindale
A Dream Wedding: It Takes More than Magic – Jay Maxwell
“Why Should I Hire You?” – Stu Chisholm
How to Get on a Venue’s Preferred Vendor List – Kim Gleason
WEDDING MUSIC:
Beatmatching at Weddings? – Staci Nichols
Your First Dance Is…WHAT? – Steve Sharp
BUSINESS
How to Attract New Trivia Customers – Daniel Fullard
A Better DJ Insurance Experience Is In Sight
PRODJFILE: Brennan Tallack on Canadian Weddings and More – Mike Cordeiro
