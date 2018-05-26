MOBILE BEAT #194 – MAY 2018

WEDDING DJ SECRETS

While you’ll find wedding DJ stuff in just about every issue of Mobile Beat, this one is our regular closer look at rocking your receptions. We are confident you will find at least one new tip or trick in these digital pages to help you improve your wedding reception performance or get more and better wedding gigs!.

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

WEDDING DJ SECRETS

How to Have an Awesome Reception: 3 Keys for Couples – Matt Martindale

A Dream Wedding: It Takes More than Magic – Jay Maxwell

“Why Should I Hire You?” – Stu Chisholm

How to Get on a Venue’s Preferred Vendor List – Kim Gleason

WEDDING MUSIC:

Beatmatching at Weddings? – Staci Nichols

Your First Dance Is…WHAT? – Steve Sharp

BUSINESS

How to Attract New Trivia Customers – Daniel Fullard

A Better DJ Insurance Experience Is In Sight

PRODJFILE: Brennan Tallack on Canadian Weddings and More – Mike Cordeiro