MOBILE BEAT #194 – MAY 2018

May 26, 2018 by Dan Walsh

MOBILE BEAT #194 – MAY 2018

WEDDING DJ SECRETS

While you’ll find wedding DJ stuff in just about every issue of Mobile Beat, this one is our regular closer look at rocking your receptions. We are confident you will find at least one new tip or trick in these digital pages to help you improve your wedding reception performance or get more and better wedding gigs!.

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

 

WEDDING DJ SECRETS
How to Have an Awesome Reception: 3 Keys for Couples – Matt Martindale
A Dream Wedding: It Takes More than Magic – Jay Maxwell
“Why Should I Hire You?” – Stu Chisholm
How to Get on a Venue’s Preferred Vendor List – Kim Gleason

WEDDING MUSIC:
Beatmatching at Weddings? – Staci Nichols
Your First Dance Is…WHAT? – Steve Sharp

BUSINESS
How to Attract New Trivia Customers – Daniel Fullard
A Better DJ Insurance Experience Is In Sight

PRODJFILE: Brennan Tallack on Canadian Weddings and More – Mike Cordeiro

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE ENTIRE ISSUE ONLINE!

Dan Walsh Dan Walsh (109 Posts)


Filed Under: 2018, DJing Weddings, Exclusive Online News and Content, Issue, Weddings