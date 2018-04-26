MOBILE BEAT #193 – APRIL 2018

THE MUSIC ISSUE

This issue is almost completely dedicated to music, which continues to be the lifeblood of mobile DJing. We continue our tradition of featuring lists of the previous year’s most-requested music, with help from our friends at DJ Intelligence, who have once again provided the data, based on hundreds of thousands of events logged in their online system. This year, however, we’ve included extended listings for the categories beyond the essential Top 200. Enjoy!

We’re also looking at an issue growing in importance among DJs, as indicated by our State of the DJ Industry survey, and further investigated by survey creator/interpreter Matt Martindale: music streaming. Apparently more and more DJs are looking to online streaming of tracks instead of physical or downloaded music as a “solution” for live events. Find out what clients, venues and other vendors think about this trend.

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

MUSIC FOCUS

MOBILE BEAT TOP 200 – Powered by DJ Intelligence

With or Against the Stream? – Matt Martindale

Crank the Hank: How to Spin Country Music at a Wedding Reception – Staci Nichols

1978: Musical Memories – Mark Evans

BUSINESS

Trivia Sales Tune-Up – Rob Johnson

TECH

djay Pro 2: Quick Take – Mark Evans