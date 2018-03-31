MOBILE BEAT #192 – MARCH 2018

MOBILE BEAT #192 – MARCH 2017

WOMEN WHO RUN THE SHOW

This time around, we put the spotlight on some female DJs who run their businesses, and get view of the big picture for women in mobile entertainment, as well as a couple of unique DJ success stories.

It’s also a wrap for MBLV22 – the 2018 installment of Mobile Beat Las Vegas. We give you an eyeful of what went on, along with some attendees’ own words on how the show impacted them. Enjoy the memories…and start getting ready for MBLV23

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

MBLV22 RECAP

Mobile Beat Las Vegas! – Mike Cordeiro / Jake Kleinfeld

PEOPLE: WOMEN WHO RUN THE SHOW

Jodi Harris: CEO of FUN – Michael Cordeiro

“Party Pam” Millan – Mike “Dr Frankenstand” Ryan

BUSINESS

The 1 IDEA Solution! – Rob Johnson

“Can I Get a Price Quote?” – Matt Martindale

Building Your Crew – Cordell Riley

MUSIC

Celebrating Female Artists – Jay Maxwell

GEAR / TECH

Cerwin-Vega CVE Series Powered Bluetooth Speakers – Mark Evans

The Doom and Gloom Report: The Robots Are Coming! – Stu Chisholm