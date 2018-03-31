MOBILE BEAT #192 – MARCH 2018

WOMEN WHO RUN THE SHOW
This time around, we put the spotlight on some female DJs who run their businesses, and get view of the big picture for women in mobile entertainment, as well as a couple of unique DJ success stories.
It’s also a wrap for MBLV22 – the 2018 installment of Mobile Beat Las Vegas. We give you an eyeful of what went on, along with some attendees’ own words on how the show impacted them. Enjoy the memories…and start getting ready for MBLV23
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
MBLV22 RECAP
Mobile Beat Las Vegas! – Mike Cordeiro / Jake Kleinfeld
PEOPLE: WOMEN WHO RUN THE SHOW
Jodi Harris: CEO of FUN – Michael Cordeiro
“Party Pam” Millan – Mike “Dr Frankenstand” Ryan
BUSINESS
The 1 IDEA Solution! – Rob Johnson
“Can I Get a Price Quote?” – Matt Martindale
Building Your Crew – Cordell Riley
MUSIC
Celebrating Female Artists – Jay Maxwell
GEAR / TECH
Cerwin-Vega CVE Series Powered Bluetooth Speakers – Mark Evans
The Doom and Gloom Report: The Robots Are Coming! – Stu Chisholm
