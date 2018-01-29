MOBILE BEAT #190 – JANUARY 2018

MOBILE BEAT #190 – JANUARY 2017
DJ Success Secrets
Along with some “secrets” of successful DJs, and the Second Annual State of the DJ Industry Report, this is the second in a multi-issue selection of material from our presenters for MBLV22 – Mobile Beat Las Vegas, coming up March 12-15, 2018. Each piece provides a key point drawn from what they’ll be speaking about.
Without a doubt, this event provides the best (and the first yearly) opportunity professional mobile entertainers have each year to get new skills, gain knowledge to grow their businesses, enjoy topnotch entertainment, build new mutually beneficial relationships and log some hands-on, quality time with the newest technology for DJs. Don’t miss it!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
DJ SUCCESS SECRETS
How to Make Your DJ Biz Stand Out…Part 1 – Staci Nichols
The Key to Success: Give Up? – Stu Chisholm
MBLV22 PRESENTERS
Ditch the Pitch – Stevie Ray
Why Have a Contract? – Jeremy Jones
The 5 Stages of Change: The Science Behind Our Decisions – Jason Spencer
Pledging Allegiance – Joe Bunn
Prepping to Step into Event Production – Steve Clayton
The Value of Time Management – Jason Klock
PEOPLE
Ryan Scheller: Effectively Expanding DJ – Michael Cordeiro
GEAR
Numark NS6ii Controller – Seth Leopold
