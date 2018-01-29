MOBILE BEAT #190 – JANUARY 2018

MOBILE BEAT #190 – JANUARY 2017

DJ Success Secrets

Along with some “secrets” of successful DJs, and the Second Annual State of the DJ Industry Report, this is the second in a multi-issue selection of material from our presenters for MBLV22 – Mobile Beat Las Vegas, coming up March 12-15, 2018. Each piece provides a key point drawn from what they’ll be speaking about.

Without a doubt, this event provides the best (and the first yearly) opportunity professional mobile entertainers have each year to get new skills, gain knowledge to grow their businesses, enjoy topnotch entertainment, build new mutually beneficial relationships and log some hands-on, quality time with the newest technology for DJs. Don’t miss it!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

DJ SUCCESS SECRETS

How to Make Your DJ Biz Stand Out…Part 1 – Staci Nichols

The Key to Success: Give Up? – Stu Chisholm

MBLV22 PRESENTERS

Ditch the Pitch – Stevie Ray

Why Have a Contract? – Jeremy Jones

The 5 Stages of Change: The Science Behind Our Decisions – Jason Spencer

Pledging Allegiance – Joe Bunn

Prepping to Step into Event Production – Steve Clayton

The Value of Time Management – Jason Klock

PEOPLE

Ryan Scheller: Effectively Expanding DJ – Michael Cordeiro

GEAR

Numark NS6ii Controller – Seth Leopold