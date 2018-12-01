MILESTONE: MOBILE BEAT #200

MOBILE BEAT #200 – NOVEMBER 2018

This Is How WE Do It: Events from All Over

Inside this milestone 200th issue of Mobile Beat you’ll find a helpful collection of ideas, advice and observations on the topic of multicultural or intercultural or ethnic wedding receptions. We’ve packed a lot of practical tips into this one, so take a close look to see if there’s something you can use in service of your next client looking to celebrate their heritage.

We also profile DJ Whit Taylor, who has blazed her own unique path as a leading DJ in the Middle Eastern party capital of Doha, Qatar. And back in North America, Kevin Freese takes a virtual “road trip” and gets a feel for the variety of traditions DJs across the US and Canada facillitate on a regular basis.

As we pass mile post #200, we pause to thank you, dear readers, for continuing to look to the post-paper-based Mobile Beat as a source of solid, useful information in this fast-moving, digital age. Here’s to the next hundred!

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

EVENTS FROM ALL OVER

Reception Road Trip – Kevin Freese

Celebrating Culture at Wedding Receptions – Matt Martindale

Latin Weddings for Gringo DJs – Staci Nichols

Traditions Across Space and Time – Stu Chisholm

Ethnic Wedding Survival Guide – Bob Lindquist

PEOPLE

DJ Whit Taylor: Spinning Around the Globe – DJ Dayna

DJ Spen: Building House and Spinning Joy – Mike Cordeiro