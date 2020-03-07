MBLV24 Update: Corona Virus Statement

The Show Goes On!

Official Mobile Beat Las Vegas Statement Regarding Corona Virus Situation:

The show goes on… Barring any actions by authorities to ban travel or put other limits on public meetings, Mobile Beat Las Vegas 24 (MBLV24) is going on as planned.

Be aware that, as always, the event schedule is subject to change, so check it out online HERE for the latest updates. MBLV staff will keep you informed about this rapidly developing situation via website and Facebook posts, as well as emails like this one. (The ONLY sources for official MBLV information are: MobileBeatLasVegas.com, MobileBeat.com, MB and MBLV Facebook pages, and direct emails from Mobile Beat.)

The only effects on the event so far have involved one booked exhibitor cancelling, and a number of potential (not yet booked) last-minute exhibitors declining involvement.

Keep in mind that the conference/trade show and hospitality industries are the economic lifeblood of Las Vegas, so we are confident that the city, the Convention Bureau and the Tropicana are doing everything possible to make our stay in Las Vegas safe and comfortable.