MB #216 – ONLINE NOW

Making Connections

Believe it or not, the theme of this issue was determined before the coronavirus crisis amped up. When that happened, my first reaction was “Oh no, articles on ‘touching’ people are not a good idea. Back to the drawing board.” But then I realized that most of the content we had in the hopper already could apply just as much to connecting with people in a non-physical way. So, hopefully some of these articles will help you weather the storm of self-isolation that is battering your business, while others will help you prepare for the days after the sky clears and business (maybe not “as usual”–but that might be a good thing) will return. It will, I’m sure of it!

On another note, coming soon, look for some exciting changes in the way we deliver the great info MB has been bringing you all these years. Stay tuned…

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

CLICK HERE OR ON THE COVER TO READ NOW

PLAYLIST:

MBLV24

Mobile Beat Las Vegas Live: A Last Hurrah and a New Era – Mobile Beat Staff

MBLV24: The Greatest DJ Show That Never Was – Mike Cordeiro

PANDEMIC REACTIONS

Social Distancing: The DJ Industry Takes Another Hit – Stu Chisholm

Virus Advice – Mike Fernino

BUSINESS

Is Your Website Connecting? – Matt Campbell

A Different DiSC in Disc Jockey – Troy Adams

Maintaining a Leadership EDGE in Turbulent Times – Jill J. Johnson

Reception Layout Suggestions – Matt Martindale

PEOPLE

DJ Angelo: Returning to His Burmese Roots – Staci Nichols