MB #216 – ONLINE NOW

Making Connections
Believe it or not, the theme of this issue was determined before the coronavirus crisis amped up. When that happened, my first reaction was “Oh no, articles on ‘touching’ people are not a good idea. Back to the drawing board.” But then I realized that most of the content we had in the hopper already could apply just as much to connecting with people in a non-physical way. So, hopefully some of these articles will help you weather the storm of self-isolation that is battering your business, while others will help you prepare for the days after the sky clears and business (maybe not “as usual”–but that might be a good thing) will return. It will, I’m sure of it!
On another note, coming soon, look for some exciting changes in the way we deliver the great info MB has been bringing you all these years. Stay tuned…
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
PLAYLIST:
MBLV24
Mobile Beat Las Vegas Live: A Last Hurrah and a New Era – Mobile Beat Staff
MBLV24: The Greatest DJ Show That Never Was – Mike Cordeiro
PANDEMIC REACTIONS
Social Distancing: The DJ Industry Takes Another Hit – Stu Chisholm
Virus Advice – Mike Fernino
BUSINESS
Is Your Website Connecting? – Matt Campbell
A Different DiSC in Disc Jockey – Troy Adams
Maintaining a Leadership EDGE in Turbulent Times – Jill J. Johnson
Reception Layout Suggestions – Matt Martindale
PEOPLE
DJ Angelo: Returning to His Burmese Roots – Staci Nichols
