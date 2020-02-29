MB #215 – ONLINE NOW

Wedding Receptions: A Variety of Views
It’s actually been a while since we’ve focused on the key mobile DJ area of wedding receptions. In this issue we look at a bunch of different aspects of this topic, and our writers offer some unique perspectives that are really worth considering, as you build your own reception business.
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
PLAYLIST:
MBLV24
The Mad Stuntman – Mike Cordeiro
Rick Parisi: Generating Connections – Dan Walsh
WEDDING RECEPTIONS: A VARIETY OF VIEWS
10 Ways to Be a Better Wedding MC – Michael Walter
Best of Times or Worst of Times? (DJing for Family) – Kevin Freese
Premature Departure – Matt Martindale
Is the Wedding Industry Doomed? – Stu Chisholm
BUSINESS
How I Untied Myself from “The Knot” – Staci Nichols
Securing Funding For Your Small Business – Ami Kassar
