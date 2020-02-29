MB #215 – ONLINE NOW

Wedding Receptions: A Variety of Views

It’s actually been a while since we’ve focused on the key mobile DJ area of wedding receptions. In this issue we look at a bunch of different aspects of this topic, and our writers offer some unique perspectives that are really worth considering, as you build your own reception business.

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

CLICK HERE OR ON THE COVER TO THE RIGHT TO READ NOW

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

PLAYLIST:

MBLV24

The Mad Stuntman – Mike Cordeiro

Rick Parisi: Generating Connections – Dan Walsh

WEDDING RECEPTIONS: A VARIETY OF VIEWS

10 Ways to Be a Better Wedding MC – Michael Walter

Best of Times or Worst of Times? (DJing for Family) – Kevin Freese

Premature Departure – Matt Martindale

Is the Wedding Industry Doomed? – Stu Chisholm

BUSINESS

How I Untied Myself from “The Knot” – Staci Nichols

Securing Funding For Your Small Business – Ami Kassar