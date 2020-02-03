MB #214 – ONLINE NOW

In It for the Long Haul
After the obligatory look into the future offered in the previous issue, we pause to consider what it means to have “staying power.” We’ll look at how to develop stamina in business, how to make your gear last longer, and much more!
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
PLAYLIST:
TECHNOLOGY
Protecting Your Tech – Stu Chisholm
Music Tech Extravaganza: NAMM 2020 – Staci Nichols
NAMM 2020: Back to the Future? – Mike Buonaccorso
PEOPLE
AROCK and BPM Supreme – Mike Cordeiro
Reflecting on a Decade – Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan
BUSINESS
Sustainable Success – Troy Adams
Staying in the Game – Joe Bunn
MUSIC
Everlasting Love: Songs with Staying Power – Kevin Freese
