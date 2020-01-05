MB #213 – ONLINE NOW

Looking Ahead with 20/20 Vision

So here we are diving into a new year and decade. Get ready by reading some great advice and practical tips, and get motivated by stories of personal improvement and passion-based businesses building. Also get a look at some fresh wedding music. All this and more inside this MB issue…

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

PLAYLIST:

LOOKING AHEAD

Reset for Next Year – Joe Bunn

Showing Up: Scratch or Bust in 2020 – Staci Nichols

Body Mechanics for DJs: The Basics – Stu Chisholm

CORPORATE EVENTS AND MORE

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Kevin Freese

Versatility – DJ Dayna

MUSIC

Wedding Songs to Watch in 2020 – Matt Campbell

Future Plans / Yacht Rock – Jay Maxwell

BUSINESS

What Makes You a PRO? – Troy Adams

Building a Brand… Part 3 of 3 – Matt Martindale

PEOPLE

Danny Koker & Kevin Mack of Counting Cars – Mike Cordeiro