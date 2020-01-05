MB #213 – ONLINE NOW

Looking Ahead with 20/20 Vision
So here we are diving into a new year and decade. Get ready by reading some great advice and practical tips, and get motivated by stories of personal improvement and passion-based businesses building. Also get a look at some fresh wedding music. All this and more inside this MB issue…
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
CLICK HERE OR ON THE COVER TO THE RIGHT TO READ NOW
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
PLAYLIST:
LOOKING AHEAD
Reset for Next Year – Joe Bunn
Showing Up: Scratch or Bust in 2020 – Staci Nichols
Body Mechanics for DJs: The Basics – Stu Chisholm
CORPORATE EVENTS AND MORE
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Kevin Freese
Versatility – DJ Dayna
MUSIC
Wedding Songs to Watch in 2020 – Matt Campbell
Future Plans / Yacht Rock – Jay Maxwell
BUSINESS
What Makes You a PRO? – Troy Adams
Building a Brand… Part 3 of 3 – Matt Martindale
PEOPLE
Danny Koker & Kevin Mack of Counting Cars – Mike Cordeiro
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment