MB #212 – ONLINE NOW

You’ll find some great advice on building your brand in this issue. Plus some great pieces about and by female DJs, including a review of the new VirtualDJ 2020 release by Rachel Lynch. Check it now…

~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief

PLAYLIST:

DJ BRANDING…

Branding vs. Standing Out: What’s the Difference? – Staci Nichols

Building Your DJ Brand: The Bare Bones – Stu Chisholm

Building a Brand… Part 2 of 3 – Matt Martindale

PEOPLE

DJ Dayna, aka Ms. Sunshine… – Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan

Jayli: Spinning the BesT – Mike Cordeiro

TECH

VirtualDJ 2020: Workhorse Make-Over – Rachel Lynch