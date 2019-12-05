MB #212 – ONLINE NOW

DJ Branding: Basics and Beyond
You’ll find some great advice on building your brand in this issue. Plus some great pieces about and by female DJs, including a review of the new VirtualDJ 2020 release by Rachel Lynch. Check it now…
~ Dan Walsh, Editor-in-Chief
PLAYLIST:
DJ BRANDING…
Branding vs. Standing Out: What’s the Difference? – Staci Nichols
Building Your DJ Brand: The Bare Bones – Stu Chisholm
Building a Brand… Part 2 of 3 – Matt Martindale
PEOPLE
DJ Dayna, aka Ms. Sunshine… – Mike “Dr. Frankenstand” Ryan
Jayli: Spinning the BesT – Mike Cordeiro
TECH
VirtualDJ 2020: Workhorse Make-Over – Rachel Lynch
