Making Your Controller Choice – By Arnoldo Offermann

Ironic, isn’t it? I spin with turnables and I was asked to do an article on choosing the right controller. Nah, it’s not ironic at all: I went from turntables to CDs to a DAC3, then controller, then back to turntables. I’ve learned a lot in my journey, and I’m going to help YOU pick the right controller for you. Here we go:

Does it work?

Do you like it?

Does it have the features you need AND some to grow on?

And that’s it—you’ve found your perfect controller! Unfortunately, my articles aren’t cheap and Mobile Beat expects actual CONTENT, so the rest of this article is filler.

Many of you know that I am a gear snob, but I also believe that the only people who care about what gear magically turns you into “a real DJ” are DJs who have little microphones. Still, with SO many controllers out there, which one is the right one? The answer truly is all of them and none of them. Let’s narrow it down with some simple rules to follow and you’ll find your best one.

Arnoldo Offermann ( 41 Posts Arnoldo Offermann is the president of 4SchoolsOnly, a national phenomenon in school dances. In a market where DJs cry about $500 school DJs, 4SO sees 10-20x that price tag per event. Arnoldo is also the creator of Master School Dances, the leading educational tools for DJs wanting to get into this great market. He is a sought-after speaker, reviewer, and DJ tech-writer. You can learn more at http://MasterSchoolDances.com