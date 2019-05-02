Make Eye Contact Part 3

Many of us came from a radio background, and frankly many DJs are still that throaty toolbag who isn’t speaking in their real voice to their clients. No one wants to do business with something or someone who is phony. Be who you are. You’re human and your audience will relate to real world situations that you share with them. Your audience will connect with you more because what you are saying is REAL. You’re not a made up character using a fake voice and persona. Make eye contact to ensure that you make a real connection with each member of your audience, especially if it’s an audience of one.



ACTION STEPS: The next interaction you have with someone, look him or her in the eyes. Not in a creepy way, but in a way to understand them better, communicate on a different level with them and as a way to truly connect with them.



This article is an excerpt from the book Creating Connections – Your Daily Guide to Building Stronger and Deeper Relationships from Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni and Gitomer Certified Advisor Mitch Taylor. Find it on Amazon.com 🙂

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

