Make Eye Contact Part 2

Here’s an etiquette tip. During a recent workshop I had the pleasure of conducting I went around the room of seated attendees and introduced myself. I made it a point to specifically greet them by name, smile, look them in the eye and then outstretched my hand to touch both internally and externally the person I was trying to connect with. NOT ONE of the workshop attendees stood up to shake my hand. Proper etiquette states that when someone introduces himself or herself to you and you are seated and they are standing that you stand up, look them in the eyes and extend your hand and with a firm but warm handshake to make your greeting.

Eye contact is crucial in public speaking settings as well. Some of the WORST advice you can take is to “look over their heads” or even worse yet…picture your audience naked. Seriously? Who does that? This BAD advice was given as a way to help the speaker feel less vulnerable on stage by helping them feel the audience was vulnerable in an unclothed state. The key as a communicator is to BE VULNERABLE. We are all human. We all put on our pants (or skirts) the same way.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

